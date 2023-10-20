Man involved in divorce case named as suspect after judge shot dead in drive

Pedro Argote

A US judge who was shot dead in the driveway of his home was “targeted” by a suspect in a divorce case, according to a a sheriff.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said authorities are “actively working” to apprehend 49-year-old Pedro Argote over the shooting of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

Judge Wilkinson, 52, was found with gunshot wounds at around 8pm on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He was taken from his home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Centre, where he died of his injuries.

Mr Albert said the judge’s wife and son were also home at the time of the shooting.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Hagerstown (WJLA/AP)

Authorities are “actively looking” for Argote, who is considered “armed and dangerous”.

Mr Albert said Argote legally owned a handgun.

Judge Wilkinson had presided over a divorce proceeding involving Argote earlier on Thursday, but the suspect was not at the hearing.

Mr Albert said that the judge gave custody of Argote’s children to his wife at the hearing and that was the motive for the killing.

State troopers were deployed overnight as a precaution to protect judges who live in Washington County, state police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

In a statement, the Maryland Judiciary said it is mourning Wilkinson’s death and is working with law enforcement to help resolve the matter and ensure the safety of judges, staff and visitors.

Judge Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. At his swearing-in, he said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

“It’s an honour and it’s humbling, and I’m happy to serve,” he said.

In Maryland, circuit courts in each county handle serious criminal and civil cases, including many that are appeals from the lower-level district courts, according to the state courts website.

Court records list Argote as the plaintiff who brought the divorce case in June 2022.

He did not have a criminal record in Washington County, Mr Albert said, but the sheriff added that officers had “responded to the residence for verbal domestic assaults two times within the last few years”.

Ashley Wilburn, the lawyer representing the children in the divorce case, said: “Judge Wilkinson was an amazing man, father, husband and judge and I am blessed to have known and worked with him. He is a hero.”