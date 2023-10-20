Judge fines Donald Trump £4,100 over post maligning court employee

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been fined 5,000 dollars (£4,100) after a disparaging social media post about a key court employee in his New York civil fraud case was allowed to linger on his campaign website after the judge ordered it deleted.

Judge Arthur Engoron avoided holding Trump in contempt for now, but reserved the right to do so — and possibly put him in jail — if he continued to violate a gagging order barring parties in the case from personal attacks on court staff.

The judge said in a written ruling that he was “way beyond the ‘warning’ stage”, but decided on a nominal fine because Trump’s lawyers said the website’s retention of the post was inadvertent and a “first-time violation”.

Earlier, Judge Engoron said the failure to delete the post from the website was a “blatant violation” of his October 3 order which required Trump to delete the offending message.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise blamed the “very large machine” of Trump’s presidential campaign for allowing his deleted social media post to remain on his website, calling it an unintentional oversight.