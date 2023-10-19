Israel’s defence minister tells troops to be ready for ground invasion of Gaza

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border following a bloody October 7 cross-border massacre by Hamas militants.

Israel’s defence minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he did not say when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organised, be ready” for an order to move in.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside,” he said.

“I promise you.”

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops along the border following a bloody October 7 cross-border massacre by Hamas militants.

