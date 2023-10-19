Israel’s defence minister tells troops to be ready for ground invasion of Gaza

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant, wearing a protective vest, speaks to Israeli soldiers in a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel

Israel’s defence minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter the Gaza Strip, though he did not say when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organised, be ready” for an order to move in.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside,” he said.

“I promise you.”

Smoke rises from destroyed buildings following Israeli air strikes on Gaza City (Mohammed Dahman/AP)