Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi call for close policy co-ordination

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

The leaders of Russia and China met in Beijing on Wednesday and called for close foreign policy co-ordination.

The talks came as concerns grow about possible conflicts with the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s rising threats against Taiwan.

At their morning meeting, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussed trade and the 10th anniversary of Mr Xi’s trademark Belt and Road Initiative that has built highways, ports and power plants across Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing (Dmitry Azarov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

The policy has left many states deep in debt to Chinese banks, and the attempt to pump new life into it comes at a time when China’s own economy has slowed considerably due to huge overinvestment in real estate.

“In the current difficult conditions, close foreign policy co-ordination is especially required,” Mr Putin said in his opening remarks.

“So, in terms of bilateral relations, we are moving forward very confidently,” he added, noting that bilateral trade is on track to pass a record 200 billion US dollars (£164 billion) this year.

China is a key customer for Russian oil and gas, providing Moscow with an economic lifeline in the face of punishing Western sanctions imposed over its campaign against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Just weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Mr Putin and Mr Xi met in Beijing and signed an agreement pledging a “no-limits” relationship.

China’s attempts to present itself as a neutral peace broker in Russia’s war on Ukraine have been widely dismissed by the international community.