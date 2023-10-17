Man suspected of killing two Swedes in Brussels shot dead by police

World NewsPublished:

Officers had been searching for a 45-year-old suspected Tunisian extremist who was known to police and was living in Belgium illegally.

Belgium Shooting
Belgium Shooting

A man suspected of killing two Swedish nationals in Brussels overnight has been shot dead by police and a weapon has been recovered, Belgium’s interior minister said.

Annelies Verlinden told VRT radio that “we have the good news that we found the individual”.

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passers by before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

Authorities had been searching for a 45-year-old suspected Tunisian extremist who was known to police and was living in Belgium illegally.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News