Afghanistan province struck with another major earthquake

Quake victim rescued

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region.

The US Geological Survey said the latest quake’s epicentre was about 21 miles outside Herat, the provincial capital, and five miles below the surface.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders said two people were reported dead while Herat Regional Hospital received more than 100 people with injuries following the tremor.

The earthquakes on October 7 flattened whole villages in Herat in one of the most destructive quakes in the country’s recent history.

People injured in the latest quake receive treatment in Herat province, western Afghanistan (MSF Afghanistan/AP)

More than 90% of the people killed a week ago were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.

Taliban officials said the earlier quakes killed more than 2,000 people across the province.

The epicentre was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, according to UN figures.