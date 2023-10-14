Israeli military preparing ‘co-ordinated’ offensive in Gaza Strip

World NewsPublished:

Around half of Gaza’s population have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

A gun is fired
The Israeli military said it has prepared a “co-ordinated” offensive in the Gaza Strip involving air, ground and naval forces.

In a statement on its website on Saturday night, the army said it is “preparing to implement a wide range of offensive operative plans”.

Israel has ordered roughly half of Gaza’s population to evacuate their homes ahead of an expected ground offensive in response to last week’s cross-border Hamas attack.

It is not clear when the offensive will begin.

