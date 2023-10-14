In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

People watch a rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday

A rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun has been glimpsed across the Americas.

Millions of people had looked forward to the annular solar eclipse, which sees a bright, blazing border as the moon moves between the Earth and sun.

Some places expected an influx of visitors to watch the celestial event (Delcia Lopez /The Monitor/AP)

Viewing depends on clear skies; part of the US path could see clouds (Rick Bowmer/AP)

It was a spectacular show for some parts of the western United States as the moon moved into place and the ring formed.

There were cheers for those with an unfettered view in Albuquerque, where the celestial event coincided with an international balloon fiesta that typically draws tens of thousands of spectators and hundreds of hot air balloon pilots from around the world.

Tens of thousands of spectators view the ‘ring of fire’ while at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AP)

Harry Hughes from Houston and Dani Colmenares from Canada watch the eclipse on the second day of the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse. When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.

Towns and national parks in the path braced for huge throngs (Delcia Lopez /The Monitor/AP)

The sun rising over Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, before the ring appears (Rick Bowmer/AP)

At Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah tiny lights could be seen along a well known trail that snakes through a valley of red rock hoodoos as eclipse enthusiasts hit the trail before sunrise to stake out their preferred spots in nooks and crannies along the way.

The entire eclipse – from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it is back to normal – is two and a half to three hours at any given spot (AP)Next April, a total solar eclipse will crisscross the US in the opposite direction (Mike Stewart/AP)

As totality began in Eugene, Oregon, oohs and ahs combined with groans of disappointment as the eclipse was intermittently visible, the sun’s light poking through the cloud cover from behind the moon only at times.

The next ring of fire eclipse is next October at the southernmost tip of South America (Eric Gay/AP)