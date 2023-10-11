Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

Sweden Environment

Greta Thunberg, the climate activist, has been fined by a Swedish court once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July.

The Malmo District Court ordered her to pay a 2,250 kroner (£169) fine.

Ms Thunberg, who already had been fined for a similar offence, took part in a July 24 environmental protest at an oil terminal in Malmo, where activists temporarily blocked access to the facility by sitting down and were removed by police.

On September 15, she was charged with disobedience to law enforcement for refusing to obey police asking her to leave the scene.

Greta Thunberg was fined 2,250 kroner (£169) (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

She then was dragged away by two uniformed officers.

Ms Thunberg, 20, has admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

After the verdict, she said: “We have the science on our side and we have morality on our side.

“Nothing in the world can change that and so it is. I am ready to act based on the conditions that exist and whether it leads to more sentences.”

On June 24, the same court fined her 2,500 kronor (£188) for refusing to obey police orders when taking part in a similar demonstration the previous month.

During that protest, she and others blocked access to the same oil terminal days earlier and were removed by police.

On Thursday, the Swede is due to travel to neighbouring Norway to take part in a protest with activists, including Indigenous Sami.

Greta Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

They are protesting a wind farm of 151 turbines and want it removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life.

The activists say a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people.

Two years ago, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries.

The Norwegian government has no plans to remove the wind farm.