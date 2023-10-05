Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus quizzed by Bangladesh anti-corruption watchdog

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh’s Anti-corruption Commission has questioned Muhammad Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, over alleged money laundering and fund embezzlement.

Mr Yunus pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people in Bangladesh — a model replicated in many other countries across the world.

His legal troubles have drawn international attention, with many observers considering that they are politically motivated.

He emerged from Thursday’s questioning session in the commission’s headquarters in the nation’s capital, Dhaka, saying that he was not afraid and he did not commit any crimes.

Mr Yunus’s lawyer, Abdullah Al Mamun, said the charges against his client were “false and baseless”.

The commission summoned Mr Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, over 2.28 million dollars (£1.88 million) from the company’s Workers Profit Participation Fund. A dozen other colleagues of Mr Yunus face similar charges in the case.



Grameen Telecom owns 34.20% shares of Bangladesh’s largest mobile phone company Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norway’s telecom giant Telenor. Investigators say Mr Yunus and others misappropriated funds from the workers’ fund.

In August, more than 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates in an open letter urged Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suspend legal proceedings against Mr Yunus.

The leaders, including former US president Barack Obama, former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon and more than 100 Nobel laureates, said in the letter that they were deeply concerned by recent threats to democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

“We are alarmed that he has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment,” said the letter.

Ms Hasina responded by saying she would welcome international experts and lawyers to come to Bangladesh to assess the legal proceedings and examine documents involving the charges against Mr Yunus.

In 1983, Mr Yunus founded Grameen Bank, which gives small loans to entrepreneurs who would not normally qualify for bank loans. The bank’s success in lifting people out of poverty led to similar microfinancing efforts in many other countries.

Ms Hasina’s administration began a series of investigations of Mr Yunus after coming to power in 2008. Mr Yunus announced he would form a political party in 2007 when the country was run by a military-backed government and she was in prison, although he did not follow through on the plan.

Mr Yunus had earlier criticised politicians in the country, saying they are only interested in money. Ms Hasina called him a “bloodsucker” and accused him of using force and other means to recover loans from poor rural women as head of Grameen Bank.

Ms Hasina’s government began a review of the bank’s activities in 2011, and Mr Yunus was fired as managing director for allegedly violating government retirement regulations. He was put on trial in 2013 on charges of receiving money without government permission, including his Nobel Prize award and royalties from a book.

He later faced other charges involving other companies he created, including Grameen Telecom.

Mr Yunus went on trial separately on August 22 on charges of violating labour laws.