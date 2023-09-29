Teenager faces life in jail for killing four students at Michigan school

School Shooting-Michigan

A teenager who killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan is to be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Judge Kwame Rowe announced the decision over video conference, weeks after hearing from experts who clashed over Ethan Crumbley’s mental health and witnesses who described the tragic day in 2021 in sharp detail.

Crumbley heard the decision with his lawyers while sitting in a room in the county jail.

The 17-year-old will be formally sentenced in Oakland County court on December 8, a day when survivors and families can tell the judge about how the shooting affected their lives.

Buck and Sheri Myre, parents of Tate Myre, listen to evidence as their son’s killer, Ethan Crumbley appears in court (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence for adults in Michigan but Crumbley was 15 at the time, and the judge had the option of choosing a shorter term that would mean an eventual opportunity for freedom.

“Even if the defendant changes, and he finds some peace and some meaning in his life beyond torturing and killing, does not mean that he ever gets the right to live free among us,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said while arguing for a life sentence on August 18.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder, terrorism and other crimes. The teenager and his parents met school staff on the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings but no one checked his backpack for a gun and he was allowed to stay.

His lawyers argued that he was in a devastating spiral by autumn 2021 after being deeply neglected by his parents, who bought a gun and took him to a shooting range to try it. A psychologist, Colin King, described him as a “feral child”.

Defence attorney Paulette Michel Loftin said Crumbley deserved an opportunity for parole some day after his “sick brain” is fixed through counselling and rehabilitation.

Dr Lisa Anacker, a psychiatrist who evaluated Crumbley at a state psychiatric hospital, said he was not mentally ill at the time of the shooting, at least under strict standards in Michigan law.

There is no dispute that he kept a journal and wrote about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison. He made a video with his phone on the eve of the shooting, declaring what he would do the next day.

“I’m sorry the families have to go through this,” he said.

He killed Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St Juliana and Justin Shilling at Oxford High, about 40 miles north of Detroit. Six students and a teacher were also wounded.