US guitarist Al Di Meola ‘stable’ after suffering heart attack in Romania

Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola

The award-winning US guitarist Al Di Meola is in a stable condition after suffering a heart attack in Romania’s capital, a hospital official said.

Di Meola, 69, is said to have become ill after he began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest at 9pm on Wednesday night (7pm BST).

In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said he was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction (Stemi).

According to the healthcare website Cleveland Clinic, a Stemi mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers and “tend(s) to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack”.

Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy.

One of Di Meola’s most popular tracks is Mediterranean Sundance, which was part of his 1977 album, Elegant Gypsy.