South Korea parades troops and powerful weapons in Armed Forces Day ceremony

South Korea paraded thousands of troops and an array of weapons capable of striking North Korea through its capital as part of its biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in 10 years on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to build a stronger military to thwart any provocation by the North.

Concerns are growing that North Korea is seeking Russian help in expanding its nuclear arsenal in return for supplying Moscow with conventional arms exhausted by its war with Ukraine.

South Korea’s missiles are transported in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

“After looking at your imposing march today, I believe our people would trust you and have faith in our national security,” Mr Yoon told cheering soldiers at the end of the ceremony in a central Seoul plaza.

“I’ll always support you together with our people.”

Earlier, South Korea rolled tanks, artillery systems, drones and powerful ballistic missiles capable of hitting all of North Korea through the streets of Seoul.

About 4,000 South Korean troops carrying rifles or flags followed them, accompanied by around 300 US soldiers, in the first such military parade since 2013.

Soldiers take part in the parade through Seoul on Tuesday (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

As the soldiers and their weapons went past, Mr Yoon waved, clapped and flashed a thumbs-up.

Since taking office last year, he has been pushing hard to beef up South Korea’s defence capability while expanding military drills with the US in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal.

But a complication in Seoul and Washington’s efforts to curb the North’s nuclear ambitions is the latest North Korean push to deepen military co-operation with Russia. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia’s far eastern region to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

North Korea reportedly wants to receive Russian technologies to help its development of spy satellites, nuclear-propelled submarines and powerful long-range missiles. Such weapons would pose a major security threat to South Korea and the US.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his speech during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Day in Seongnam, South Korea (Kim Hong-ji/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

In a formal Armed Forces Day ceremony at a military airport near Seoul earlier on Tuesday, Mr Yoon said he will strive to build “a strong military that instils fear in the enemy”.

“Based on battle-ready combat capabilities and a solid readiness posture, our military will immediately retaliate against any North Korean provocation,” he said. “If North Korea uses nuclear weapons, its regime will be brought to an end by an overwhelming response” from the South Korean-US alliance.

That ceremony drew about 6,700 soldiers and 200 weapons assets, the largest of its kind since 2013, according to South Korean officials.

Mr Yoon did not mention North Korean-Russian ties in his speech on Tuesday. But in an address to the UN General Assembly last week, he said South Korea “will not sit idly by” if North Korea and Russia agree to such weapons deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban all weapons trading with North Korea.

US officials have also said that North Korea and Russia would face consequences if they go ahead with such deals.

Also on Tuesday, senior diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China met in Seoul to discuss the first summit of their leaders in four years, according to South Korean officials.

Mr Yoon said last week that Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had expressed their support for a trilateral summit in South Korea.

Mr Yoon’s moves to strengthen South Korea’s military alliance with the US and boost Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security co-operation have caused concerns that Seoul’s relations with China, its biggest trading partner, will be undermined. But Mr Yoon says Seoul-Washington-Tokyo co-operation will not marginalise any particular nation.

Also on Tuesday, South Korea’s Constitutional Court struck down a 2020 law that criminalised the sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to North Korea, calling it an excessive restriction on free speech.

The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by North Korean defector-activists in the South.