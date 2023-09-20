Six Palestinians killed in fighting with Israel, health officials say

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee campfire

At least six Palestinians have been killed during Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank and unrest in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said.

At least three of those killed were claimed as militant fighters.

The death toll from the most recent flare-up in the region stood at four late Tuesday, but on Wednesday the Palestinian Health Ministry raised it.

It said an Israeli raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank killed four people and wounded some 30 others, while a raid in a separate refugee camp killed another Palestinian. A sixth Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in unrest in the Gaza Strip, officials said.

A bullet hole is seen in a shop window following an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinians over the last year and a half has surged to levels unseen in the West Bank in two decades.

Israel has stepped up its raids on Palestinian areas and Palestinian attacks against Israelis have been mounting. Tensions also appear to be spreading to Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that troops opened fire towards a Palestinian who was throwing explosives at them while they were on an overnight arrest raid in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr. The camp, near the Palestinian city of Jericho, has emerged as one of the focal points of Israel’s raids.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed 19-year-old Dhargham al-Akhras in the raid.

The bloodshed in the Jenin camp hours earlier was the latest in that stronghold of Palestinian militants where the Israeli military often carries out deadly raids. In July, Israel launched its most intense operation in the West Bank in nearly two decades, leaving widespread destruction in the camp.

The army said that forces carried out a rare strike on Tuesday, exchanging fire with gunmen in Jenin. While leaving the camp, the army said, an explosive detonated underneath an army truck as gunmen opened fire, damaging the vehicle. No soldiers were injured.

A masked Palestinian protester waves his national flag next to burning tyres during clashes with Israeli security forces (Adel Han/AP)

Three of those killed in Jenin were claimed as members of the Hamas militant group or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and were identified as Mahmoud al-Sadi, 23, Mahmoud Ararawi, 24, and Ata Yasser Musa, 29.

After the Israeli military withdrew from the Jenin camp, dozens of gunmen and residents poured into the streets to protest against the Palestinian Authority and its failure to protect them, according to footage shared by residents.

Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

Some 190 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the year, according to a tally by the Associated Press. Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but youths protesting against the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

At least 31 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the beginning of 2023.

In the Gaza violence, health officials said the Israeli military killed a 25-year-old Palestinian along the volatile frontier with Israel as youths mounted violent protests at a separation fence.

Unrest over the past week has escalated tensions and prompted Israel to bar entry to thousands of Palestinian labourers from the impoverished enclave.