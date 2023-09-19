Briton killed as bus plunges into ravine in Montenegro

Montenegro Bus Crash

A British national and another person were killed on Tuesday and nine people were seriously injured in Montenegro when a bus plunged into a ravine, authorities said.

The bus was carrying some 30 passengers when it swerved on a steep road around noon, police said. Local media reported that the bus was travelling on a road connecting the town of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea coast, with Cetinje, which is located in a mountainous inland area.

“I was listening to music and all was normal. Then all of sudden there were screams and the sound of glass breaking,” one of the passengers told the state RTCG radio.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to skid down some 15 metres into the ravine. Photos showed rescue workers holding on to a metal wire to try to reach the wreckage.

Doctors said nine people have been seriously injured, including one in life-threatening condition.

Prosecutor Andjela Radovanovic told reporters that the two people killed were a British national and an unidentified woman.