Ukrainian forces reclaim village in east as part of counter-offensive

Today, there are reasons to praise the work of Ukraine’s Security Service, its personnel, and the Ukrainian Navy.

I thank them for today’s triumph—destroying the occupant’s air defense system in our Crimea.

Very significant outcome! Glory to everyone who fights for Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/52o83hpmlq

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2023