Spain records third hottest summer since records began

A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot day in Madrid

Spain has recorded its third hottest summer since official records began 62 years ago, with temperatures peaking at 46.8C (116F).

Authorities announced the figures as the country’s severe drought dragged on.

The average summer temperature was 1.3C (2.34F) above normal, the Spanish weather agency AEMET said.

The World Meteorological Organisation said last week that last month was not only the world’s hottest August scientists ever recorded by far, but also the second hottest month measured after July 2023.

Since 1961, mainland Spain’s average temperature has risen 1.6C (2.88F), according to AEMET.

Spain’s two hottest summers were in 2022 and 2003.

This year’s January-August period in Spain equalled the same periods in 2022 and 2020 as the country’s hottest ever recorded over those months, AEMET said.

At the same time, this summer was the rainiest since the turn of the century, AEMET said, though most of Spain is still in the grip of an extended drought.

North-east Spain is enduring its most extreme drought since records began.