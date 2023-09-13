Kim Jong Un arrives at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for meeting with Putin

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin have arrived at Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for a meeting, Russia’s state news agency has said.

The meeting underscores how the two leaders’ interests are aligning in the face of their separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.

After Mr Kim arrived by limousine — brought in his armoured train from Pyongyang — Mr Putin shook hands with him and said he was “very glad to see” him.

Russia state media quoted Mr Kim as thanking Mr Putin for the invitation to visit Russia, “despite being busy”.

The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported.