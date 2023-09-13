12 feared dead and dozens injured following fire in Vietnam’s capital

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam

A fire at a nine-storey apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed about 12 people and injured more than 50, state media reported.

The blaze has been extinguished and rescue operations are continuing, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

The fire was believed to have started late Tuesday and rescuers struggled to reach the building on a narrow lane in south Hanoi.

It was home to 150 residents, and 54 of the 70 people rescued from the fire were taken to hospital, state media said.