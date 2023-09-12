Female zookeeper killed and husband injured in rhino attack at Austrian zoo

Austria Zoo

A female zookeeper has been killed and her husband badly injured after they were attacked by a rhino at a zoo in Austria.

The attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western city of Salzburg.

Zoo director Sabine Grebner told reporters on Tuesday that the 33-year-old woman, a German citizen, was assigned that day to put an insect repellent on the rhino.

It was then that 30-year-old female rhino Jeti attacked the keeper though it was not clear why, Ms Grebner said.

Volunteers from the Red Cross enter the Hellbrunn Zoo in Salzburg (AP)

Salzburg police said that “the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident”.

The other zookeeper, a 34-year-old Austrian citizen, was also attacked and injured when he tried to chase the rhino away from his wife.

The woman suffered severe chest trauma in the attack and died in the enclosure while her husband has a fractured leg and was taken to the hospital, the APA news agency reported.

The zoo director said the dead keeper was known to be “very careful and thoughtful with the animals, and she had an extremely good sense” when dealing with them.

Ms Grebner said the exact circumstances of how the accident occurred have yet to be determined.

“We don’t know what exactly happened,” she said. “We are deeply upset and shocked.”

All safety regulations would be re-evaluated, she said, adding that there had been no previous incidents at the rhino enclosure which was set up nearly 30 years ago.