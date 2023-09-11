2,000 believed dead in flooding after storm, Libyan prime minister says

Libya Floods

As many as 2,000 people are feared dead in Libya after Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods that swept away entire neighbourhoods and wrecked homes in coastal towns, one of Libya’s leaders said on Monday.

The confirmed death toll from the weekend flooding stood at 38, according to health authorities. But the tally did not include Derna, the worst hit city, which had become inaccessible.

Video by Derna residents posted online showed major devastation.

Entire residential areas were erased along Wadi Derna, a river that runs down from the mountains through the city centre. Multi-storey buildings once well back from the river were partially collapsed into the mud.

In a phone interview with al-Masar television station on Monday, prime minister Ossama Hamad of the east Libyan government said that 2,000 were feared dead in the eastern city of Derna, and thousands of others are reported missing.

He said the floods have swept away entire neighbourhoods in Derna, which has been declared a disaster zone.

Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister of the east Libya government, announced a death toll earlier on Monday of 27 in a telephone interview on the Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya.

Floods swept through eastern Libya (Libya Almasar TV/AP)

Mr Abduljaleel said the tally did not include the city of Derna, where the situation was less clear.

The dead reported by Mr Abduljaleel included 12 people in the eastern town of Bayda, the town’s main medical centre said.

Another seven people were reported dead in the coastal town of Susa in northeastern Libya, according to the ambulance and emergency authority.

Seven others were reported dead in the towns of Shahatt and Omar al-Mokhtar, the minister said.

One other person was confirmed dead on Sunday. The man was stuck in his car and surrounded by floods in the eastern town of Marj, according to Walid al-Arfi, spokesman for the government-run emergency response agency in eastern Libya.

The Libyan Red Crescent said it lost contact with one of its workers as he attempted to help a stuck family in Bayda.

The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says 2,000 people are feared dead (Libya Almasar TV/AP)

Dozens of others were reported missing, and authorities fear they could have died in the floods that destroyed homes and other properties in several towns in eastern Libya, according to local media.

Derna, which was the worst hit, has become inaccessible and local media reported that the situation there was catastrophic with no electricity or communications.

Over the weekend Libyans posted footage on social media showing flooded houses and roads in many areas across eastern Libya.

They pleaded for help as floods besieged people inside their homes and in their vehicles.

Mr Hamad declared Derna a disaster zone after heavy rainfall and floods destroyed much of the city.

The government declared a state of emergency on Saturday and suspended classes as a precaution ahead of the storm, which made landfall overnight.

The prime minister announced on Monday three days of mourning and ordered flags across the country to be lowered to half-mast.

Troops have been deployed to help residents in Benghazi and other eastern towns.

Libya, a country with more than six million people, suffers from very poor infrastructure after more than a decade of conflict.

The country has plunged into chaos since a Nato-supported uprising in 2011 toppled long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi who was later killed.

The oil-rich country has been divided for most of the past decade between rival administrations in the east and west.

Each administration is backed by armed groups and militias, and foreign governments.