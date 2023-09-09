UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety in Ukraine

A damaged building

The UN atomic watchdog has warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety due to a spike in fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its experts deployed at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing numerous explosions over the past week, in a possible indication of increased military activity in the region as the forces of Ukraine continue their counter-offensive.

There was no damage to the plant.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 09 September 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/1MTC91GtCL ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/TxYidLP9Ta — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) September 9, 2023

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi warned: “I remain deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant at this time of heightened military tension in the region.”

He noted that the IAEA team was informed that staff at the nuclear power plant had been reduced temporarily to minimum levels due to concerns of more military activity in the area.

Mr Grossi added: “Whatever happens in a conflict zone, wherever it may be, everybody would stand to lose from a nuclear accident, and I urge that all necessary precautions must be taken to avoid it happening.”

The IAEA has repeatedly expressed concern that the fighting could cause a potential radiation leak from the facility, which is one of the world’s 10 biggest nuclear power stations.

Olha Prosunko, mother of Bahir Prosunko, throws dirt into the grave for a last farewell to her son during the funeral in Kostiantynivk (AP)

The plant’s six reactors have been shut down for months, but it still needs power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features.

As Ukrainian forces pressed to expand their gains after recently capturing the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) noted in its latest report that Russia has brought in reinforcements to stymie the Ukrainian advances.

“It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne,” MoD officials said.

We are putting in place a plan to protect our energy system and critical infrastructure from Russian air strikes, to protect ports in the Odesa region as well as grain corridor infrastructure, to protect frontline areas, and to prepare for the winter season. The Staff meeting… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 9, 2023

“These redeployments are likely limiting Russia’s ability to carry out offensive operations of its own along other areas of the front line.”

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russian military has made notable changes to its command and control structure to “protect command infrastructure and improve information sharing”.

Russian forces have continued their barrage across Ukraine.