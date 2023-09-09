Morrocan earthquake death toll rises to 632, government says

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat

The death toll in a powerful earthquake around Marrakesh has more than doubled to 632 people, with a further 329 injured as authorities assess the damage, Moroccan government officials said.

Much like other earthquakes, casualty figures appear to be rising as the extent becomes more clear in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The earthquake struck late on Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakesh.