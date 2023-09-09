Morrocan earthquake death toll rises to 632, government says

World NewsPublished:

A further 329 people were injured after the earthquake struck in the Marrakesh area.

People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat
People take shelter outside their homes after an earthquake in Rabat

The death toll in a powerful earthquake around Marrakesh has more than doubled to 632 people, with a further 329 injured as authorities assess the damage, Moroccan government officials said.

Much like other earthquakes, casualty figures appear to be rising as the extent becomes more clear in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The earthquake struck late on Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakesh.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry had said earlier on Saturday that at least 296 people had died.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News