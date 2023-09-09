Morocco earthquake: A look at the deadliest quakes over the past 25 years

There have been many deadly earthquakes over the past 25 years.

The earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday has killed more than 1,000 people.

Here is a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

– September 8 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 quake kills more than 1,000 people.

– February 6 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

Villagers stand next to rubble after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

– April 25 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

– March 11 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the north-east coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

– January 12 2010: In Haiti, more than 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

– May 12 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in more than 87,500 deaths.

– May 27 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.

– October 8 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

– December 26 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

– December 26 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits south-eastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

– January 26 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

– August 17 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.

