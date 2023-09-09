Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government says

Morocco Earthquake

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a Unesco World Heritage site, damaged.

Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.