Harry among star-studded crowd as Messi shines in win for Inter Miami in LA

The Duke of Sussex at MLS game

The Duke of Sussex was among the many famous faces in the crowd as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1.

Also watching were LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton and Jason Sudeikis.

Inter Miami are unbeaten since Messi arrived at the club in mid-July.

Selena Gomez was in the crowd (Mark J Terrill/AP)

They impressed Harry and others at the game on Sunday night with victory against the defending MLS Cup champions.

Messi had two assists in the 3-1 win. Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, while Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC.

Miami’s visit to Los Angeles was seen by 22,921 fans, a record for LAFC’s BMO Stadium.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves to the crowd (Ryan Sun/AP)

According to TickPick, the average purchase price for the match was 717 US dollars, which was 515% more than the 110 dollars before Messi signed.