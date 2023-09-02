India launches spacecraft to study the sun after landing near moon’s south pole

India Sun Mission

India has launched its first space mission to study the sun, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space centre in southern India on a quest to study the sun from a point about 930,000 miles from Earth.

The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere and solar wind, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on August 23 — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.

Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance. The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the sun.

After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

The sun study, combined with India’s successful moon landing, would completely change the image of ISRO in the world community, said Manish Purohit, a scientist who used to work for the organisation.

Aditya-L1 is heading for the L1 point of the Earth-Sun system, which gives an uninterrupted view of the sun, ISRO said, adding: “This will provide a greater advantage of observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.”

Once in place, the satellite should provide reliable forewarning of an onslaught of particles and radiation from heightened solar activity which has the potential to knock out power grids on Earth, said space scientist BR Guruprasad in an article in The Times of India.

The advanced warning could protect the satellites that are the backbone of global economic structures as well as people living in space stations.

“Those seven payloads are going to study the sun as a star in all the possible spectrum positions that we have visible, ultraviolet and X-ray,” Mr Purohit said.