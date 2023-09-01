‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

A murderer who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death remains at large a day after escaping from a county jail.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who was convicted in Pennsylvania recently, is also wanted in his native Brazil over a separate killing and considered extremely dangerous, Chester County prosecutors say.

The hunt for him continues, with authorities widening the search area and following up on leads, said Dana Moore, a spokeswoman for the Chester County district attorney’s office.

Cavalcante escaped on Thursday morning and was seen walking on a road near the prison shortly afterwards, authorities said.

Cavalcante’s mugshot (Chester County Prison/AP)

Officials did not disclose the circumstances of his escape but said the matter is subject of an internal investigation.

A jury convicted Cavalcante last month of killing Deborah Brandao in front of her children in April 2021.

Prosecutors said he killed Ms Brandao to stop her telling police about the charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 killing.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life behind bars and awaiting a transfer to state prison.

Chester County Prison (WPVI-TV/6ABC/AP)

Authorities described him as five feet tall and 8st 8lbs in weight.