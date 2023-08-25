Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

9 months pregnant.Surrounded by floodwater.No way to get out.

This is not a scene from a movie. It’s the distressing memory of 22-year-old Noor of the devastating floods that engulfed Pakistan last year.

See how UNICEF supported families like hers during and after the crisis. pic.twitter.com/io5nKIvtoN

— UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 25, 2023