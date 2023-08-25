Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader

The crashed jet

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led an abortive uprising two months ago.

Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call: “Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Of course, in the West those speculations are put out under a certain angle, and all of it is a complete lie.”

A truck carries a part of the private jet that crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino (AP)

Asked by The Associated Press whether the Kremlin has received an official confirmation of mercenary group leader Mr Prigozhin’s death, Mr Peskov referenced the Russian President’s remarks from a day earlier: “He said that right now all the necessary forensic analyses, including genetic testing, will be carried out.

“Once some kind of official conclusions are ready to be released, they will be released.”

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.