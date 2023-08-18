Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Residents wait to be allowed back inside their homes

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber.

At least one person was reported to have died.

The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometres) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the US Geological Survey said.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities on Thursday sending residents fleeing from their homes (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Colombia later on Thursday evening.

People in the capital city, which has a population of 11 million, felt buildings and floors rumble and alarms blared as throngs of residents left their homes and gathered outside.

“Everything was moving, and people came out screaming, ‘It’s shaking, it’s shaking!’,” Bogota resident Gonzalo Martin said. “A lot of people started to rush out onto the street because of the tremor.”

Paula Henao, the Bogota fire department’s deputy director of operations, said one person died when they panicked and jumped from the seventh floor of a building.

#Temblor El Salón Elíptico del Congreso de la República, sufrió algunos pequeños daños a causa del movimiento telúrico, sin lesionados. Se cancela el evento de las 2 pm invitamos a la ciudadanía a mantener la calma y seguir las indicaciones de las autoridades #CámaraInforma pic.twitter.com/vgtGyj9grk — Cámara de Representantes de Colombia (@CamaraColombia) August 17, 2023

The quake trapped some residents in elevators, and prompted scores of emergency calls to firefighters, Ms Henao said.

A patch of ornate stonework from the ceiling at Colombia’s House of Representatives in Bogota fell onto the seating area for officials, according to video posted on an official congressional account on Twitter.

The chamber was unoccupied at the time, and nobody there was hurt.

The earthquake was also felt in other big cities like Medellin and Cali.