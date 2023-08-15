Former Seahawks and Ravens running back Alex Collins dies in road crash aged 28

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins who has died at the age of 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died aged 28.

Collins was riding a motorcycle that crashed into an SUV on Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, who had been making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins’ family on Monday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” the statement said.

Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world.

All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Arkansas, the Ravens and the NFL also announced Collins’ death.

Collins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Arkansas from 2013-15.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.

He is second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25.

Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain.

Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field.

The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly." Coach Harbaugh on Alex Collins.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas football account posted on social media.

“His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

“I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

“He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”