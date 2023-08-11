Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack

Fans in court

Clashes have broken out in front of court buildings in Athens where scores of arrested Croatian football supporters were giving evidence following deadly fan violence this week.

Some 200 fans of AEK Athens gathered outside the court complex, some hurling bottles of water and other objects at police and television crews.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb was called off Tuesday after scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena.

More than 100 fans were due to give evidence (AP)

One AEK fan, 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, died at the scene from a stab wound, while 10 others were injured.

More than 100 people were arrested – mostly Dinamo fans – and have been charged with murder, membership of a criminal gang and other offences.

A funeral service for Mr Katsouris was due to be held later on Friday at his hometown of Elefsina, 15 miles west of Athens.

Local authorities suspended several public events ahead of the service in a sign of mourning.