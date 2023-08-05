Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested

Pakistanâs former prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistani police have arrested former prime minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

It is the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.

Earlier on Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics.

The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital.

Police officers stand guard outside the residence of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

It is a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power.