Barbie film to be released in United Arab Emirates after delay

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London

The United Arab Emirates has approved the release of the Barbie film after a delay of more than a month over possible content issues.

UAE officials did not explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other Arab nations.

“The UAE Media Council has granted the Barbie movie the approval to be screened in the UAE’s licensed cinemas after completing the necessary procedures in line with the standards of media content and the UAE age classification,” the council announced.

The film’s inclusion of a transgender actress as Barbie and other messaging on LGBTQ+ issues could be an issue in Arab countries with Muslim majorities that consider homosexuality and transgender identity to be contrary to Islamic religious beliefs.

Margot Robbie arrives for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

The movie about the world-famous doll stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

It also features several other actors as Barbies and Kens, including Hari Nef, a transgender actress from Philadelphia, who plays one of the Barbies.

Warner Bros Entertainment declined a request for comment.

Majid Al Futtaim, the distributor of Warner Bros movies in the Middle East, could not be reached for comment.