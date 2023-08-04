Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate smiles as he leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on August 1

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won an appeal to be released from house arrest, his spokesperson said.

But Tate will not be able to leave the country.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old in June along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in the same case.

All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them.

The court’s decision says all four defendants will be subjected to geographical restrictions limiting them to the territories of Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County unless they get prior approval from a judge.