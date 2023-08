Barbie’s Japanese distributor apologises after Barbenheimer memes criticism

Film Barbenheimer

The Japanese distributor of the Warner Bros movie Barbie has apologised for its US parent company’s reaction to social media posts about the “Barbenheimer” blitz that combined images of Barbie and a mushroom cloud.

The memes triggered criticisms in Japan for what many described as minimising the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The film about the world-famous doll and Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer, a biography of Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the weapon, were both released on July 21 in the US, sparking the Barbenheimer craze for watching both and prompting memes combining the two.

Some of the images, which were not created by Warner Bros, showed Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, sitting on the shoulders of Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, with an orange inferno of an atomic blast in the background.

The official Barbie account said in response to the combined Barbenheimer meme: “It’s going to be a summer to remember”.

Responding to another Barbenheimer meme showing Robbie’s hair replaced with an apparent mushroom cloud, the account commented: “This Ken is a stylist”, referring to Barbie’s boyfriend.

In Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic attacks, the posts drew criticism for what was perceived as belittling remarks about the nuclear attacks, triggering angry messages and trending on social media with the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer.

“We apologise to those who felt uncomfortable because of these reactions,” Warner Bros Japan said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Cillian Murphy stars as Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the creation of the atomic bomb (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/PA)

One critical posting said many victims who perished under the mushroom clouds were children the same age of those playing with Barbie dolls and that the memes were inconsiderate. Others called them stupid and unforgivable, and urged for a boycott of the movie.

The US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending the Second World War.

Warner Bros Japan said the Barbenheimer blitz is not part of an official company campaign, but said the reaction of its parent company’s Barbie account to memes combining images of the two movies lacked sensitivity.

“We believe it was extremely regrettable,” the Japanese distributor said, adding that it has requested its parent company to take appropriate action.

Barbie’s release in Japan is scheduled for August 11.

Warner Bros’ responses to the Barbenheimer memes were only the latest controversy for the film, which was banned in Vietnam — and criticised in some other Southeast Asian countries and in Washington.

Vietnam said the movie included an image of a map showing disputed waters in the South China Sea as belonging to China.