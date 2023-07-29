Blast at fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people

A firefighter sprays water after an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province southern Thailand

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least 10 people and wounded many more, officials said.

At least 118 people have been injured and residents of more than 200 households affected, the Narathiwat province’s public relations department said.

Officials believe there are still people trapped under debris waiting to be rescued.

Videos posted on social media show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes, as well as streets covered with debris.

Many of the houses and other buildings have collapsed roofs and walls.

A Thai bomb squad examines the site of an explosion at a firework warehouse in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand (Kriya Tehtani/AP)

Saturday’s blast caused damage in a radius of about 500 metres (1,640ft), the local public relations agency reported.

About 100 homes have been damaged, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

Provincial governor Sanan Pongaksorn told public broadcaster Thai PBS the explosion was likely triggered by construction work taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

Also on Saturday, an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory in southern India, killing eight people and injuring several others, police said.

There was no immediate word as to what had caused the explosion in the district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu state.