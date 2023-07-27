Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staff member to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct classified documents investigations.

The allegations were made on Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against the former president and adds another defendant to the case.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

The new defendant, charged alongside Trump and his valet Walt Nauta in the classified documents case, was identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira.

Trump and Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.