Pakistan Supreme Court rejects Imran Khan’s bid to halt ‘concealed assets’ trial

Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition from former prime minister Imran Khan seeking to halt his trial in a lingering case involving the concealment of assets after selling state gifts, officials said.

The ruling on Wednesday was the latest blow to Mr Khan, who was disqualified by the Election Commission in October 2022 on charges that he did not correctly disclose his assets after selling gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries and heads of state after coming to power in 2018.

Under last year’s ruling by the country’s election oversight body, Mr Khan also lost his seat in the National Assembly in the corruption case. Since then, he has been fighting a legal battle to avoid conviction in the case by the trial court.

His trial will resume at a court in the capital, Islamabad, on Thursday.

Mr Khan has insisted he did not buy or sell state gifts in violation of the rules.

In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to buy back gifts, but they are not usually sold. If they are, individuals must declare that as income.

A car carrying former prime minister Imran Khan arrives at court in Islamabad, Pakistan (WK Yousafzai/AP)

The latest development comes a day after the election oversight body decided to indict Mr Khan on August 2 on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.

He is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings before he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the corruption case.

Mr Sharif replaced Mr Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Mr Khan has said his ousting was part of a US plot, a claim which has been denied by Mr Sharif and Washington.

Legal challenges for Mr Khan have grown in recent months, deepening political turmoil before the next parliamentary election due to be held in October or November at the completion of the current parliament’s five-year term.

Mr Sharif has said he will step down next month to pave the way for the vote.

Mr Khan is facing more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

Violence erupted across Pakistan in May when police arrested him in a separate corruption case at a courtroom in Islamabad.

Mr Khan, a cricket star turned Islamist politician, still has a huge grassroots following in Pakistan. The days of rioting by his followers subsided only after he was released on an order from the Supreme Court.