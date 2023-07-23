Joe Biden to establish monument for lynched black teenager Emmett Till

President Joe Biden adjusts his jacket after putting it on as he arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honouring Emmett Till, the black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, and his mother, a White House official said.

Mr Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi, according to the official.

The individual spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House had not formally announced the president’s plans.

Tuesday is the anniversary of Emmett’s birth in 1941.

The monument will protect places that are central to the story of Emmett’s life and death at age 14, the acquittal of his white killers and his mother’s activism.

Emmett’s mother’s insistence on an open coffin to show the world how her son had been brutalised and Jet’s magazine’s decision to publish photos of his mutilated body helped galvanise the Civil Rights Movement.

Mr Biden’s decision also comes at a fraught time in the United States over matters concerning race.

Conservative leaders are pushing back against the teaching of slavery and black history in public schools, as well as the incorporation of diversity, equity and inclusion programmes from college classrooms to corporate boardrooms.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris criticised a revised black history curriculum in Florida that includes teaching that enslaved people benefited from the skills they learned at the hands of the people who denied them freedom.

This new curriculum is not only misleading, it is false and it is pushing propaganda. Parents want to know their children are being taught the truth. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 22, 2023

Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children. Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

The Florida Board of Education approved the curriculum to satisfy legislation signed by governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who has accused public schools of liberal indoctrination.

“How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanisation?” Ms Harris asked in a speech delivered from Jacksonville, Florida.

Mr DeSantis said he had no role in devising his state’s new education standards but defended the components on how enslaved people benefited.

“All of that is rooted in whatever is factual,” he said in response.

The monument to Emmett and his mother will include three sites in the two states.

The Illinois site is Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville, a historically black neighbourhood on Chicago’s South Side.

Thousands of people gathered at the church to mourn Emmett in September 1955.

The Mississippi locations are Graball Landing, believed to be where Emmett’s mutilated body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Emmett’s killers were tried and acquitted by an all-white jury.

Emmett was visiting relatives in Mississippi when Carolyn Bryant Donham said the 14-year-old Emmett whistled and made sexual advances at her while she worked in a store in the small community of Money.

Emmett was later abducted and his body eventually pulled from the Tallahatchie River, where he had been tossed after he was shot and weighted down with a cotton gin fan.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were tried on murder charges about a month after Emmett was killed, but an all-white Mississippi jury acquitted them.

Months later, they confessed to killing Emmett in a paid interview with Look magazine.

Mr Bryant was married to Ms Donham in 1955.

She died earlier this year.

The monument will be the fourth Mr Biden has created since taking office in 2021, and just his latest tribute to the younger Emmett.

For Black History Month this year, Mr Biden hosted a screening of the movie Till, a drama about his lynching.

In March 2022, Mr Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law.

Congress had first considered such legislation more than 120 years ago.