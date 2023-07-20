Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 in western India

APTOPIX India Weather

A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris.

A team of 60 rescuers and trained trekkers was deployed to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late on Wednesday night, the state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Harsh weather conditions have hampered rescue efforts and authorities have sent in medical teams to help the injured, he added.

Rescuers work at a site of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in the Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP/PA)

While 75 people have been rescued, many others are still stuck, an official told the Press Trust of India news agency.

The landslide hit the Irshalwadi village in Raigad district and buried 17 of the 50 houses there.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the site on Thursday and told reporters “the priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble”.

India’s weather department put Maharashtra on alert as the state has been lashed by incessant rains this week. The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in the capital, Mumbai, where authorities on Thursday shut schools.

Family members of people trapped under rubble wait for news of rescue after a landslide washed away houses in western Maharashtra state, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP/PA)

Local train services have been disrupted with water flowing inside stations and over tracks, local media reported. Roads have been submerged, causing traffic jams and leaving commuters stranded, as the National Disaster Response Force deployed teams across the state.

Record monsoon rains killed more than 100 people in northern India over the last two weeks, officials said, as the downpours caused roads to cave in and homes to collapse.

Monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2% more rainfall this year than normal, India’s weather agency said.