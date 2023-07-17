Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

The Colosseum

Italian health officials have intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week, with temperatures expected to top 40C (104F) on the continent.

The health ministry issued 10 recommendations to protect elderly people and the sick as well as pets, urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink at least 1.5 litres of water a day and refrain from strenuous exercise at peak daylight times.

The culprit was a high-pressure anticyclone dubbed Cerberus, after the multi-headed dog that guards gates to the underworld in Greek mythology.

Local celebrities went on state-run RAI television to read the recommendations aloud, in the hopes of spreading the message.

Health officials have urged people to take precautions in the sun (AP)

The third heatwave in a month is expected to affect much of the Mediterranean and will last until Wednesday.

The mercury in Rome hit 35C (95F) just before noon on Monday and was forecast to get close to 40C (104F) in the afternoon.

The Italian capital is expected to be even hotter on Tuesday, as were several other cities, particularly in Sardinia and Sicily.

Power outages were hitting parts of Rome as electric grids suffered under heavier demand from air conditioners as people sought relief.

Scorching temperatures have hit southern Europe (AP)

Italian farm lobbying group Coldiretti, meanwhile, issued an alarm about the plight of domestic and farm animals, noting that cows are producing around 10% less milk as a result of the heat.

In Spain, a wildfire that started on Saturday on the Canary island of La Palma continued to burn out of control on Monday, although authorities says weaker winds and cooler temperatures in the area are helping firefighters combat it.

The blaze has burned some 4,600 hectares (11,300 acres) of mostly woody hill land and some 20 houses and buildings.

More than 4,000 residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday, but were allowed to return as of late Sunday.

Military Emergency Unit personnel work to extinguish a forest fire the Canary island of La Palma (UME via AP)

Spain’s Aemet weather agency said the heat wave this week “will affect a large part of the countries bordering the Mediterranean” with temperatures in some southern areas of Spain exceeding 42C (107F).

The agency said it expects temperatures to drop some time on Wednesday.

Spokesman Ruben del Campo said an anticyclone is pushing a hot mass of air from Africa towards Spain and other Mediterranean countries.