Taylor Swift has more number one albums than any woman in history

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift officially has more number one albums than any woman in history.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavour to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalogue.

It has officially debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 number one albums.

It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 number one records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 number one albums to his name, and The Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting the milestone, Swift has 2023’s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)