Hundreds of flights across Italy cancelled as strike hits peak tourism season

Italy Air Transport Strike

Hundreds of flights across Italy have been cancelled, forcing travellers at the peak of tourist season to make alternative plans, after unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days after a train strike paralysed rail services.

Summer in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists as unions press demands for better work contracts and conditions.

This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom after two years of pandemic losses.

National carrier ITA said it had cancelled 133 flights on Saturday, most of them domestic but a few to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Empty check-in counters at Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling cancelled dozens more flights due to the stoppage from 10am to 6pm.

Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel.

Labour unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over “absolutely unsatisfactory” contract disagreements with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights.

The Irish carrier posted a note on its website apologising for cancellations and other disruptions, and saying the strike is “beyond our control”.