Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract for two more years

Bob Iger will remain as chief executive of The Walt Disney Company through to the end of 2026, agreeing to a two-year contract extension that will give the entertainment and theme park company some breathing room to find his successor.

Shares climbed before the market opened on Thursday.

Mr Iger rejoined Disney as chief executive in November, taking over control of the company from Bob Chapek.

He had previously served as chief executive and chairman from 2005 to 2020 and then as executive chairman and chairman through 2021.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

Mr Chapek’s short tenure was met by much criticism, particularly from Disney park loyalists who openly criticised Mr Chapek on social media.

The perception among many fans was that Mr Chapek had a “business first, customer last” mentality.

Mr Iger wasted no time once back in the chief executive role, making one of his priorities reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand.

He said in a statement: “Because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years.

“The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition.”

Mr Iger has attempted to protect Disney World’s theme park district from a takeover by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney sued Mr DeSantis in late April, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call Don’t Say Gay.

Last month lawyers for Mr DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a revamped board that governs Disney World asked a judge to dismiss the federal lawsuit.

Disney’s board gave Mr Iger its full support, voting unanimously to extend his contract.