Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army, a Moscow official has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the three-hour meeting took place June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Mr Prigozhin founded.

Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with the Russian military’s top brass, culminating in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia on June 24.