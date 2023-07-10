Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

The three-hour meeting took place on June 29, just days after the Wagner Group entered Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army, a Moscow official has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the three-hour meeting took place June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Mr Prigozhin founded.

Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with the Russian military’s top brass, culminating in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia on June 24.

The Wagner Group chief ended the mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to be exiled in Belarus.

