Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, has said he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

Mr Rutte, the leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), announced his decision at a hastily-arranged parliamentary debate.

He said: “Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics.”

Mr Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned on Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration.