‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya

Wreckage from the crash

A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing at least 51 people, police said.

Friday’s smash happened at a spot known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 125 miles northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies but more people are believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera said.

Some 32 people were hurt and admitted to hospital, the Kenya Red Cross Society said as it appealed for people to give blood.

People stand near the wreckage (PA)

Downpours interrupted rescue efforts and people were still stuck in wrecked vehicles, it added.

Transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government will move markets away from the roads to prevent future accidents.

President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families, describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious”.

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major road and hit several vehicles before running into pedestrians and traders.

Witnesses shared photographs of the vehicles mangled beyond recognition.

Wreckage on the ground (AP)

Police said on Friday that rescue operations would continue into the night.