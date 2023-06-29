Fire breaks out in basement of New York’s famous Tiffany store

World NewsPublished:

The Fifth Avenue store was made famous by the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue
Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

A fire has broken out in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the famous store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation.

They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by jeweller Charles Lewis Tiffany.

The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News